Michail Antonio shuns Chelsea interest to sign new long-term deal with West Ham

England international Michail Antonio has turned down potential interest from Chelsea to sign a new long-term deal with West Ham United.

Antonio is the Hammers’ top goal scorer this season and was recently crowned the club’s player of the year after joining the club in September 2015.

The 27-year-old has flirted between full-back and winger this season and Antonio Conte was interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge to compete with Victor Moses.

But West Ham have moved quickly to ensure Antonio stays at the London Stadium and he has signed a new four-year deal to keep him in east London until 2021.

“It's about time, eh!” Antonio told the club’s website. “I'm only joking! I'm over the moon, I've loved my time here and I'm just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I've done this season.

“I'm delighted to have signed a new four-year deal. I'd like to thank the chairman because we had a nice little deal for this to get sorted. He's a lovely man and thanks very much!”

“When I was younger, I was growing up in south London and I used to come to West Ham games. I've loved my time here. Last season I managed to finish as runner-up in the Hammer of the Year award and this year I've won it, so it's a case of pushing on and I don't want to drop my standards next season.

“This year has been a better year than last year because I've played from start to finish and I managed to get the England call-up I've been dreaming of since I was a child.

“Hopefully I can keep pushing on and doing even better, because I always want to do better than I have done previously.”