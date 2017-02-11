Everton's unbeaten run extended by stalemate at Middlesbrough

An afternoon that was supposed to be about the coronation of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, a game when the prolific Belgian would equal or go past Duncan Ferguson’s Premier League club record, turned into a demonstration of Middlesbrough’s determination to be in this league next season.

Aitor Karanka’s team have still not won a league match since before Christmas, but his starting XI showed coherence and some adventure, often missing this season, while his substitutes revealed the strength in depth in Boro’s squad.

One of those subs, Rudi Gestede, appeared to have broken the deadlock in the 87th minute with a header that was as hard as some others’ shots. But Joel Robles made a fine save to maintain Everton’s unbeaten run.

In swirling rain, Ronald Koeman provided only flashes of quality and yet in Boro’s goal, Victor Valdes made three telling stops. One of them in the first half, came from Lukaku, but the record will wait. It’s Sunderland next at Goodison Park.

The heartening news for Middlesbrough were the results from those around them – Sunderland and Crystal Palace. They had already been buoyed by news from London.

Ronald Koeman's Everton are now unbeaten in their last eight league games (Getty)



Hull’s defeat at Arsenal had brought smiles on the concourses of the Riverside. Those reactions spoke of the locals’ awareness of the situation Middlesbrough are in. There is no complacency among fans.

This felt like a serious occasion for Boro, in part because of what has come before, but also because of what comes next for Karanka’s team: Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Swansea and Hull are four the next six in the league for the Teessiders.

Boro need some belief for that and they began well. Less cagey than at times this season, Adam Forshaw and Cristhian Stuani tried to get forward to support Alvaro Negredo and Robles made an improvised save to block Stuani on 14 minutes.

The firecracker that is Adama Traore was predictably unpredictable and he disturbed the visitors. As the half-hour approached Seamus Coleman made a vital interception on Traore ten yards out, otherwise Boro are likely to have been one up.

Of Lukaku there was barely a sighting. Then out of nothing Bernardo gave the ball away in defence, Tom Davies seized it and released Lukaku. Suddenly he was one-on-one with Valdes and on Lukaku’s left foot. But his shot was unconvincing, and Valdes was able to clear with a boot.

Romelu Lukaku could not add to his seasonal tally despite scoring four last weekend ( Getty )

There were ten more minutes of huff and puff before Valdes made another save, this time from Ademola Lookman at the near post.

So Everton could say they had produced two good chances in the first half. But it was Koeman’s men who needed a gear-change after the interval. There was a lack of thrust, Lukaku was isolated.

However, from the re-start it was Boro dictating the tempo, with Traore again prominent. There was a useful header from Stuani clasped by Robles.

Twenty minutes in, Marten de Roon harried Ramiro Funes Mori into a conceding a corner and from it Ben Gibson rose highest. Gibson’s eight-yard header was goalbound, but Leighton Baines proved the value of having a man on the line. Baines cleared with an equally decisive nod of the head.

The game was Middlesbrough's to take. Everton were anonymous up front and passive elsewhere.

But a player such as Ross Barkley has the ability to change an afternoon in an instant. Out on Everton’s left, with the visitors up in numbers for just about the first time in the second half – this was 69th minute – Barkley was faced with a line of red shirts. One cute pass later and Barkley had left them sliced apart. Lookman had the ball and only Valdes ahead.

Lookman’s shot was true but, once again, Valdes stretched out a leg to deny Everton.

Koeman introduced Aaron Lennon for Lookman shortly after, but it was one of Karanka’s substitutes, Gaston Ramirez, who was more involved and it remained a match Boro were more likely to win.

With three minutes left, plenty inside a saturated Riverside thought they had. Gestede, who had replaced Negredo five minutes earlier, leapt like a centre-forward of yore to meet a tempting cross from Calum Chambers. The contact was perfect. Unfortunately for Gestede, Robles proved just as agile.

Middlesbrough (4-1-4-1): Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton; Traore, De Roon; Forshaw (Guedioura 58) Stuani (Ramirez 66); Negredo (Gestede 82)

Subs not used: Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Downing.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Robles; Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Gueye (Valencia 62) Schneiderlin; Barkley (Barry 87) Davies, Lookman (Lennon 73); Lukaku

Subs not used: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Holgate.

Referee: M Dean