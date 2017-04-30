City shaded the Manchester derby on Thursday but failed to convert any of the chances that came their way. They’re still one point ahead of United and five clear of Arsenal in the race for fourth after the 0-0 stalemate, and they’ll see their final away trip of the season at The Riverside as a glorious opportunity to tighten their grip on Champions League qualification.

What time does it start?

Middlesbrough vs Manchester City kicks off at 14:05 on Sunday 30th April

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live. Highlights will be shown at 22:00 on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Willy Caballero: With Claudio Bravo ruled out for the rest of the campaign, Caballero has four opportunities to prove to Pep Guardiola that he can assume the mantle going into next season. Bravo looked shaky against United on Thursday and despite bringing the ex-Barcelona stopper in in the summer, Guardiola must be looking at shoring up his options.

Weird stat…

Middlesbrough’s aggregate score in their last two home wins over City is 10-1.

Remember when…

Middlesbrough humiliated Sven-Göran Eriksson’s Manchester City 8-1 at The Riverside in the tail-end of the 2007-08 season. Boro’s goalscorers that day were a collection of players you’ve since forgotten about. Fábio Rochemback and Jérémie Aliadière braced the score sheet and the fabled Afonso Alves bagged a hat-trick.

Player to watch…

Gabriel Jesus: Jesus looked sprightly in his return from injury on Thursday and he will be confident of securing more game time as his match fitness improves. The Brazilian scored three goals in five appearances before picking up a metatarsal injury away at Bournemouth in March.

Past three-meetings…

Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2 (Silva, Aguero), FA Cup, March 2017

Manchester City 1 (Aguero) Middlesbrough (de Roon), Premier League, November 2016

Manchester City 0 Middlesbrough 2 (Bamford, Kike), FA Cup, January 2015

Form guide…

Middlesbrough: DLDLLW

Manchester City: DLWWLD

Odds…

Middlesbrough to win: 21/2

Manchester City to win: 27/100

Draw: 24/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)