  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez get the job done for the Gunners

The 2-1 triumph - the Gunners' first league away win for three months - lifted Arsene Wenger's men seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings

Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings

  • 1/22 Brad Guzan – 6 out of 10

    Dealt with most that Arsenal threw at him but should have done much better with Sanchez’s free-kick.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Antonio Barragán - 6

    Solid if unspectacular night on the right side of defence.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Ben Gibson – 7

    Marshalled Giroud well and handled the Frenchman’s physicality without too much trouble.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Daniel Ayala -7

    Capable in defence but should’ve done better with second-half header.

    Getty

  • 5/22 George Friend - 6

    Exposed by Oxlade-Chamberlain at times but solid enough in relief of the injured Fabio.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Adam Clayton – 5

    Typically workmanlike in defence but a poor challenge cost Boro dearly from the resulting Sanchez free-kick.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Marten de Roon – 6

    Failed to really assert himself on the game.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6

    Ugly first-half tackle on Ozil could’ve earned him more than just a yellow but showed well in attack.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Stewart Downing - 7

    Rolled back the years with an inch-perfect ball for Negredo’s goal.

    Getty

  • 10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 7

    Quiet night as the home side’s focal point but took his goal with a poacher’s instinct.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Gaston Ramírez – 7

    Boro’s brightest attacking threat and looked the home side’s most likely to break the Gunners back line down.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Petr Cech - 6

    Not tested a great deal and deserved better from his defence for Negredo’s goal.

    Getty

  • 13/22 Gabriel – 6

    Always on the edge of an utter calamity the Brazilian managed to avoid any tonight and looked better in a three.

    Getty

  • 14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7

    Arsenal’s best defender but will have wanted to do better with Negredo’s goal.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Rob Holding – 7

    Definitely a player for the future if not right now.

    Getty

  • 16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

    Pushed on well down the right flank and offered positional discipline going the other way too.

    Getty

  • 17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 7

    Neat and tidy as ever and added a dash of quality with a deliciously composed chested knock down for Ozil’s goal.

    Getty

  • 18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7

    Doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going but plenty of energy if not so much discipline from the Swiss.

    Getty

  • 19/22 Nacho Monreal – 7

    Added some good balance on the left and thrived with the added attacking responsibility. Still a little clumsy in the defence.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Mesut Özil – 7

    Took his goal with the composure required and added the class when the Gunners needed it most.

    Getty

  • 21/22 Alexis Sánchez – 8

    Not one of the Chilean’s best games yet was still the outstanding performer scoring one and creating another.

    Getty

  • 22/22 Olivier Giroud – 7

    Didn’t threaten as much as he would’ve liked but added the focal point that Arsenal lack with Sanchez up top.

    Getty

Mesut Ozil kept alive Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish as Middlesbrough slid closer to the Premier League exit door on Monday night.

The Germany midfielder fired home a 71st-minute winner to finally kill off battling Boro, who had dragged themselves back into the game when Alvaro Negredo cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's first-half free-kick five minutes after the restart.

The 2-1 triumph - the Gunners' first league away win for three months - lifted Arsene Wenger's men seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand.

However, the visitors had to fight all the way in front of a crowd of 31,298 at the Riverside, with Steve Agnew's Boro making up for what they may lack in quality with a committed display which for long periods looked like earning them tangible reward.

Check out how the players rated in the gallery above.

Comments