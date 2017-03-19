Jesse Lingard struck a fine goal as Manchester United moved closer in the race for the Premier League top four.

The England midfielder scored a brilliant solo goal to seal all three points for United after Maroaune Fellaini had earlier given the visitors a first-half lead.

Rudy Gestede set up a grandstand finish with a late goal for the hosts but it was ultimately to no avail as Steve Agnew's caretaker tenure in charge at the Riverside Stadium ended in defeat.

Antonio Valencia added a late third to ensure Jose Mourinho's men are no longer sixth for the first time since November as they bid to secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

But who stood out the most? Check out the full player ratings in the gallery above.