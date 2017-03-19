Manchester United are no longer the sixth best team in the Premier League after victory over Middlesbrough moved them closer to the top four.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia were enough for Jose Mourinho's men to grab all three points on a comfortable afternoon in the north east as Steve Agnew began his caretaker tenure in charge of the hosts with defeat.

Here's what we learned:

Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Victor Valdes – 5 out of 10 His double save was a moment of excellence, but he was beaten twice by Fellaini and Lingard and conceded a calamitous third. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10 Held his shape well at the back, but was beaten by the occasional over the top ball. Getty Images

3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 3 out of 10 Really struggled against the pace of Rashford and the other United forwards. An afternoon to forget. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Ben Gibson – 5 out of 10 Tried in vain to start attacks by hitting long-passes forward but had a difficult afternoon. Getty Images

5/22 Fabio – 6 out of 10 Looked assured in possession and did well going forwards; one of Middlesbrough's better players. Getty Images

6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10 He worked relentlessly, but ultimately failed to make an impact on the game. He was outplayed in the midfield. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Adam Clayton – 4 out of 10 He looked lost at times – drifting in and out the game. Lost possession quickly and failed to read the game. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to almost every Boro move – making clever and quick decisions in possession. Getty Images

9/22 Stewart Downing – 5 out of 10 Wasteful in possession and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty Images

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 5 out of 10 Was Middlesbrough's principal target man but he was always surrounded by a sea of United shirts. Getty Images

11/22 Gaston Ramirez – 6 out of 10 Caused a nuisance of himself, but was guilty of dropping too deep at times. Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do. Unfortunate with Middlesbrough's goal. Getty Images

13/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Ramirez was getting the better of him at times due to his slack man-marking. Getty Images

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Intercepted a handful of important crosses and led the United defence well. Could have done better to clear the ball for Gestede’s goal. Getty Images

15/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Held his own at the back, but made a number of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

16/22 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 His assist for the opening goal was an example of his ability, although he drifted out of the game late on. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 A textbook Carrick display. He created chances, defended well and his work rate was relentless. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 Opened the scoring for United with a header. Tough tackling and used possession well throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Antonio Valencia - 5 out of 10 Defended well, but looked even better going forward to support the strikers. Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 Looked dangerous going forward and classy on the ball. Getty Images

21/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his individual ability – fully deserved. He linked well with Rashford throughout. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Should have scored, especially in the first half. Worked well, but needs to be more clinical. AFP/Getty Images

Special Juan

If it wasn’t for a certain cocksure Swede, Juan Mata would be United’s player of the season. And it’s not even that close. So often the little Spaniard has been the difference this term and he was once again brilliant against Boro. While United have a surplus of No.10s none are quite as classy and consistent as Mata. Once a certainty to leave, Mata should be one of the first names on Mourinho’s teamsheet now.

Fellaini proving his worth

Another who looked for all the world to be out the door as Mourinho came the other way through it, Fellaini has quietly had a fine year for United. While today’s goal was his first in the league – and his first since December 2015 – the big Belgian has been an quietly effective option all season long. Without Ibrahimovic United sorely lacked an attacking focal point and Fellaini provided it.

Fellaini celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal ( Getty )

Valdes remains a class act

You don’t win three Champions Leagues without having a bit about you. And even if United didn’t realise it in the year and a half he warmed their bench Victor Valdes remains a fine goalkeeper. The Spaniard pulled off a string of top quality stops to keep United at bay and will be key to his side’s battle against the drop. When you score as few as Boro do you need to make sure you don’t ship many either – Valdes, clearly, is hugely important in that. The less said about that third goal the better, mind...

Valdes could do nothing aboutthe first two goals ( Getty )

Agnew’s audition

In many ways this was the perfect free hit for Steve Agnew to start his tenure with – lose and it’s expected, win and you’re off to the races. Chairman Steve Gibson hinted that the job is there for him should he show enough to keep it and from this first showing he may well do so. The players look like they’re with him – which is half the battle – and they were well in the game throughout and gave United a scare at the death following Rudy Gestede's goal. A solid audition.

Agnew has been tipped for the job ( Getty )

United’s sixth sense

For the first time since November, United aren’t sixth. Victory today ensured Mourinho’s men moved a place higher as they chase down the top four. Clearly it’s not where they want to be but performances in recent months have hinted they’re moving in the right direction. Now, finally, the league table reflects that.