On paper, this is a fixture between two sides with nothing to play for. Middlesbrough had their relegation back to the Championship confirmed by a rampant Chelsea last Monday, and the visitors themselves cannot finish above 8th in the league. There are, however, some other factors which give each side something to consider.

Frenchman Claude Puel has come in for criticism from parts of Southampton’s fanbase for seemingly failing to take the club forward since Ronald Koeman’s departure. He is at risk of losing his best player, Virgil Van Dijk, in the summer and will not have the pull of European football at his disposal to help to lure new signings.

Steve Agnew, on the other hand, was appointed by the Boro hierarchy after the sacking of Aitor Karanka, and failed to have the desired effect. They have won just one game, a 1-0 victory over also relegated Sunderland, since he took charge, losing 5 of the remaining eight and drawing 3. He will be looking to see how his team respond with the handbrake off and to salvage some pride from a humiliating interim managerial stint.

What time does it start?

Middlesbrough vs Southampton kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 13th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be televised live. Highlights will be aired at 10:20pm on BBC2 the same evening.

It’s a big game for…

Nathan Redmond. The winger has shown good form and was called up to the England squad in March. He’ll want to continue in a similar fashion to ensure he remains in Gareth Southgate’s plans. He has six goals in 30 appearances and is a constant threat for Southampton, who will be looking to enjoy themselves against the already relegated home side.

Nathan Redmond has impressed for Southampton this season ( Getty )

Best stat…

Middlesbrough and Southampton are two of four teams which share the record for the least number of away goals scored in a season, with eight in the 1995/96 and 1998/99 seasons respectively. Completing the list are Sheffield United (2006/07) and Derby County (2007/08).

Player to watch...

Ben Gibson. The centre-half is in line for a move to one of the Premier League’s top six this summer, and it is no surprise; his stellar performances throughout the season earned him an England call up and he has been the star in a Boro defence which has conceded far less goals than the teams around them.

Ben Gibson in action for Boro (Getty Images)



Past three meetings…

Southampton 1-0 Middlesbrough, Premier League, December 2016

Middlesbrough 2-1 Southampton, Championship, April 2012

Southampton 3-0 Middlesbrough, Championship, October 2011

Form guide…

Middlesbrough: LLWDL

Southampton: LLDDL

Odds…

Middlesbrough to win: 14/5

Southampton to win: Evens

Draw: 13/5