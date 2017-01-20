It’s a big game for…

Michail Antonio: His fine run of form lately has led to interest for the striker from several big clubs. The frontman is a key player to the Hammers attack, full of ability when in possession.

Best stat…

These two clubs have played each other 65 times, with West Ham just edging the advantage with 26 wins under their belt.

Remember when…

The absence of Dimitri Payet will be a huge loss this weekend, as he seeks interest from other clubs. His wonder goal in the return fixture at the London Stadium is just one example of the 29-year-old’s sublime ability.

Player to watch…

Patrick Bamford: The youngster could be handed his second debut for Middlesbrough following completion of a permanent move from Stamford Bridge. With a tremendous goal record in his previous loan spell at the club, he offers boss Aitor Karanka a strong attacking option.

Past three-meetings…

West Ham 1 (Payet) Middlesbrough 1 (Stuani) , Premier League, October 2016

West Ham 1 (Faye) Middlesbrough 1 (Ogbeche), Championship, March 2012

Middlesbrough 0 West Ham 2 (Piquionne, Cole), Championship, November 2011





Odds

Middlesbrough to win: 6/4

West Ham to win: 11/5

Draw: 11/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

Middlesbrough: WLLDWD

West Ham: WWLLLW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 15:00

TV: N/A