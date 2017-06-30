  1. Sport
Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah and Chelsea cleared of wrongdoing in Fiorentina loan court case

Fiorentina alleged a breach of contract after Salah joined Roma on loan in the summer of 2015

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in a £34.3m deal last week Getty

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and his former club Chelsea have been cleared of wrongdoing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) following a complaint by Fiorentina.

Salah spent the second half of the 2014/15 season on loan at Fiorentina from Chelsea, then joined Serie A rivals Roma on loan for the start of the 2015/16 season.

Fiorentina believed they had an agreement in place with Chelsea to extend Salah's loan for another season and subsequently made a complaint to Fifa, alleging a breach of contract.

Salah's party argued that the player's consent was needed before an extension to the Fiorentina loan could be agreed. Fifa threw out the complaint in May 2016 and, 13 months on, Cas has come to the same conclusion.

A Cas statement read: “Cas has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the decision issued by the Fifa dispute resolution chamber on May 26, 2016 (Fifa DRC) in which Fiorentina's claim for compensation of €32 million was rejected.

“The Cas panel found that the player did not breach the employment agreement by returning to Chelsea FC after June 30, 2015 and that Chelsea FC did not induce the player to terminate the employment agreement without just cause.

“Accordingly, it dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Fifa DRC decision.”

Ramy Abbas, Salah's agent, hinted at a verdict in favour of his client on Thursday by tweeting: “How do you say 'clowns' in Italian? And how do you say purple?”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for €39m (£34.3m) last week, having scored 19 goals in 41 appearances for the Serie A club last season.

