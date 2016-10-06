Tottenham summer signing Moussa Sissoko has risked the wrath of Newcastle fans by expressing his relief at leaving the club during the transfer window.

Sissoko made his desire to leave St James’ Park clear as soon as the Magpies were relegated as he linked himself with a move to Arsenal and entered talks with Everton before finally moving to Spurs.

The Frenchman’s stand-out performances during Euro 2016 meant his price-tag rose to £30m with Spurs finally agreeing to the fee with only hours of the window remaining.

Sissoko only managed one goal in 39 games in all competitions for the Toon last season and was accused by many Newcastle fans of only playing well to secure a move during the summer.

“Thank God I signed for Tottenham,” he told Fifa.com. “There were talks that started way before and everything happened in the last few hours.

“I went on holiday, and everyone knew I wanted to leave Newcastle to go to a bigger club, play in the Champions League and compete for titles.”

The 27-year-old also bemoaned the length of time it took to secure a move away from the club, claiming moving so late in the window left him unsettled and mentally exhausted.

Sissoko was criticised by Newcastle fans last season (Getty Images)

“I would've liked for it to be done quicker,” he added. “I was able to rest a bit still, but psychologically, it drained me a bit.

“I like to have a pre-season with the team because it's easier to settle.

“Arriving at the end of the window isn't the same, even if I was lucky to be well received and everything went well.”