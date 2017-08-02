Former Manchester United defender Denis Irwin believes the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea can unleash Paul Pogba’s full potential.

Matic completed his £40 million move to United last week and Irwin believes this will see Jose Mourinho hand Pogba a more attacking role next season.

“He’s a signing designed to let Pogba off the leash a little bit," Irwin said.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Mourinho is likely to play Matic as part of a midfield three alongside Ander Herrera with Pogba spearheading the trio which will allow the Frenchman to be more influential when going forward.

“I was a little bit surprised by the fact Chelsea are selling to their rivals who will be challenging for the Premier League next year,” said the Irishman.

“Manchester United have got themselves a tremendous player, a tremendous holding player, and they’ve needed somebody of that ilk.”

Irwin, who made over 350 appearances for United, told talkSPORT he believes Mourinho has assembled a squad that can challenge for the title.

“There’s great competition in the squad now, there’s a good mixture of midfielders and attackers and I think that the club will be close to challenging this year.

“Since Jose has come to the club, the seven players they’ve signed a lot of them are tall, physical players – players you need for the Premier League. There’s a good mixture of youth and experience too.”

Mourinho has signed Pogba, Matic, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitryan and Eric Bailly in his year in charge at Old Trafford.

United’s improved fire-power is what could lead them to the Premier League title, according to Irwin who won seven titles with the Red Devils. “Lukaku is a 25 goals-a-season striker, I expect Marcus [Rashford] to get even better this year and I see Mkhitaryan improving a lot as well, so I expect to see more goals.”

Irwin also believes Luke Shaw has the potential to hold a place in the first team for years to come despite the 22 year-old appearing to have a fractious relationship with Mourinho.

“He’s absolutely good enough to be United’s long-term full back.

“I know Phil Neville has worked with him and he says he is certainly good enough. He’s got the talent.”