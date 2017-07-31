Manchester United look set to complete the £40million transfer of Nemanja from Chelsea as Jose Mourinho continues to prepare for the Premier League.

Matic was signed by Mourinho at Chelsea in January 2014 for £21million and the Portuguese manager has been keen to be reunited with him at United.

During his second spell at Chelsea Matic won two Premier League titles and one League Cup.

Summer transfer window 2017: Latest rumous

His move north has worked out for everybody, and here's why...

Paul Pogba

United’s £89million signing was restricted in his attacking opportunities last season and had to share defensive responsibilities with other midfielders. With Matic in the side Pogba will have more licence to get forward and be more influential in attack.

Some labelled the Frenchman a flop last season but we can expect a much better year for Pogba whose performances could lead United to major titles next season.

Jose Mourinho

For a while Jose Mourinho was getting increasingly frustrated by United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. But one month into the window, Mourinho is finally seeing more progress in the arrivals at Carrington.

Mourinho won the league with Matic at Chelsea in the 2014-15 season and has since been keen to work with the player again.

Manchester United

For £40million Manchester United have themselves a very accomplished midfielder who makes a fine addition to their squad. Matic is likely to play as part of a midfield three along with Pogba and Ander Herrera, a midfield that rivals most in the league.

Chelsea

While United will see £40million for Matic as good value, Chelsea will be very happy with the money received for the 28 year-old. Chelsea will have to dip into the transfer market pretty quickly as Matic’s departure leaves just N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabragas and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko as their central midfielders following the departure of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah.