Thierry Henry refuses to rule out possibility of replacing Arsene Wenger as manager at Arsenal

Thierry Henry has refused to rule out the possibility of replacing Arsene Wenger Getty

Thierry Henry has refused to rule out taking over from Arsene Wenger as manager at Arsenal.

Wenger is under increased pressure to walk away from the Emirates this summer after a dismal run at home and abroad has left them out of the Champions League and off the pace in the race for the top four.

Henry, who is currently cutting his coaching teeth alongside Roberto Martinez as part of the Belgium set-up, admits he remains close to the club where he remains the all-time leading scorer but doesn’t yet know if he has what it takes to take on the job.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

  • 1/6 Diego Simeone

    Age: 46
    Current club: Atletico Madrid
    Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)
    La Liga
    Copa del Rey
    Spanish Supercup
    Europa League
    Uefa Super Cup

    Getty

  • 2/6 Eddie Howe

    Age: 39
    Current club: Bournemouth
    Honours: Championship

    Getty

  • 3/6 Massimiliano Allegri

    Age: 49
    Current club: Juventus
    Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)
    Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)
    Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)
    Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus)

    Getty

  • 4/6 Thomas Tuchel

    Age: 43
    Current club: Borussia Dortmund
    Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz)

    Getty

  • 5/6 Roger Schmidt

    Age: 49
    Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
    Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)
    Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg)

    Getty

  • 6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl

    Age: 49
    Current club: RB Leipzig
    Honours: N/A

    Getty

"It doesn't depend on me, there are things to be respected, it's my club of heart but I do not have any right-wings," he told Canal +.

"My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that. But it's hard for me to talk about it I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

"Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job."

Henry readily admits he is not yet the finished article in coaching and still has much to learn.

"I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim," he added.

"I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it [being a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode."

