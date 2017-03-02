Arsene Wenger has said he has no interest in taking over at Barcelona in the summer, with Luis Enrique set to leave the club.

The Frenchman has been linked in some quarters with the Nou Camp post, and with his tense contract situation hardly a secret there had been whispers of a Spanish move for the 67-year-old.

Those whispers, however, were shut down fairly comprehensively.

“No," he said, "my preference [staying at Arsenal] is always the same, it will remain the same.

"I am not looking for jobs of other clubs or jobs of other people. I am just focusing on getting to the next level and try to improve.

"Competent managers always try to get better, to reinvent themselves.”

Perhaps a final line from Wenger that lacks some self-awareness, given his struggle to adapt and win titles in the last decade.