Chris Coleman has been ruled out of the running for the vacant Swansea job – by his wife.

Taking to social media early on Thursday afternoon, Charlotte Coleman made it abundantly clear that her husband would not be stepping in to replace the dismissed Bob Bradley.

Swansea sacked the American on Tuesday and are in the process of finding a new manager as they bid to get their season back on track.

The Swans have managed just three wins from their opening 18 Premier League games and currently sit on 12 points with Hull City at the base of the table.

Coleman had been touted as a potential replacement, alongside former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs, but the current Wales boss looks destined for a life abroad – that’s if his wife’s Tweet is anything to go by.

“The mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publicly after Wales we would hopefully move abroad - but good luck to Swansea!” Charlotte tweeted.

Chris himself notably remarked seven years ago that he would never take the Swansea job after being first linked with the position in 2009 before Paulo Sousa replaced Roberto Martinez.

"I wasn't interested in managing Swansea City because my family's more important to me than football and they come first,” Coleman said at the time.

“Of course Swansea City is my heart. It's my home town club, I had five years there and it was fantastic playing for your home town and I'm very proud of Swansea City.

"I'm very proud of being from Swansea.

"But my mum and dad still live in Swansea. My sisters, both married with children, still live in Swansea.

"And I've seen, when it goes wrong when you're a manager it's your home town club and that's where your family's from; it's not nice and I wouldn't put my family underneath that pressure.

"I'm all right, I can handle it. I've not lived in Swansea for the best part of 20 years. My mum and dad will never leave Swansea, neither would my sisters and neither would my nephews.”