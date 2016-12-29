Former Manchester United player and coach Ryan Giggs has been ruled out as a replacement to the recently dismissed Bob Bradley.

The 43-year-old had been touted as a candidate to take over at the Liberty Stadium but, according to the BBC, it's understood the club are looking elsewhere.

Alan Curtis, who has taken temporary charge of the team, suggested that the club's owners are looking for a manager with plenty of Premier League experience - something Giggs does not have.

"It has to be the right man. Ideally they would be British and know the Premier League," Curtis said.

"[The owners] have to be satisfied he fills all the criteria for getting us out of the trouble we find ourselves in."

Swans legend Curtis, who is preparing for Saturday's home game with Bournemouth, says he has spoken to chairman Huw Jenkins but does not know how long he will be in charge.

"We will take it on a day by day basis," he continued.

"What the club needs is not a change of direction. The club has been the club and the way we run the club is the way that suits us.

"Somebody needs to come in with our philosophy with a little bit of experience and perhaps look at it with fresh eyes. That's exactly what it needs."

It's believed current Wales boss Chris Coleman remains under consideration for the position - despite his wife's recent suggestion that the former Swansea player would not be taking the job.

Taking to Twitter, Charlotte Coleman implied that she and her husband would be moving abroad once Chris' commitments with the Welsh national side draw to an end in 2018.

"The mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publicaly after Wales we would hopefully move abroad - but good luck to Swansea!" she said.

But Charlotte's remarks have done little to deter numerous reports which suggest Swansea have approached the Football Assocation of Wales over Coleman, while Curits opted to take a light-hearted approach to the tweet.

"Abroad is Wales," he said. They are living in England. Across the Severn Bridge and down to Mumbles, she loves the Mumbles. I've seen them both down here looking at houses.

"Chris is obviously a Swansea boy. It is all speculation at the moment, we are all grasping at everything. I genuinely don't know. Huw is not giving anything away.

It's believed Chris Coleman remains under consideration ( Getty )

"I have not spoken to the new owners. All we can do is prepare for Saturday and if it goes a little further we can prepare as normal."

The Swans, 19th in the Premier League, have denied reports they made contact with the Welsh FA.

Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement and former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett are also understood to be in contention for the vacancy.