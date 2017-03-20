Neymar has opened the door on a surprise switch to the Premier League and admitted working with Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho is something that interests him.

The Barcelona forward is tied to the Nou Camp until 2021 at the earliest after signing a new five-year contract extension in October.

But that won’t preclude him moving to England one day admitting the style of play and competitiveness of league intrigues him.

"The Premier League is a championship that amazes me,” he told The Sun.

"I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

"I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool - these are the teams that are always there fighting.

"And then you have high-level coaches like (Jose) Mourinho and (Pep) Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work."