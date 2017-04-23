If there is no surprise that the majority of Premier League players have picked N’Golo Kante as their first choice for player of the year, there is one surprise from his sensational debut season at Chelsea: he was not Antonio Conte’s first choice for central midfield.

That was actually Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, but the Italian very soon realised it was far from a problem to miss out on the Belgian - not when he had the irrepressible Kante making almost every single tackle and just making Chelsea better. He realised he truly had a one-of-a-kind midfielder, who almost did the work of several players.

This is the thing about the champions elect, too, and why the 26-year-old deserves to win this individual award. Chelsea’s season can essentially be divided into markedly different stages, with each almost defined by different players.

An uncertain and unsteady start was swept away by the switch to three at the back, whereupon the speed that Victor Moses adjusted to the right wing-back - and then so regularly rampaged up the flank - reflected and fired the way a reshaped Chelsea were resoundingly blowing away opposition. Other Premier League sides soon adjusted to this, but couldn’t adjust to Diego Costa, who went through a prolonged period of scoring big match-winning goals in otherwise tight games. Then came a few unexpected setbacks, like the defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United, only for Eden Hazard to rise up and show his true level with huge moments.

There were other players like David Luiz and Marcos Alonso who also stepped up at key times having generally stood out, but the relevant point is how they alternated in importance. As one endures a lull, another enjoys a resurgence. Not so with Kante.

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10 Aside from the two Tottenham goals, the Belgian keeper made a handful of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images,

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Was getting dragged out of position at times, but overall it was a satisfying display. He tackled well and supported the midfielders in possession. Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 9 out of 10 His defensive display today was faultless. He tackled hard, led the line at the back and was creating moves from the back. Getty Images,

4/22 Nathan Ake – 7 out of 10 Today was a huge chance for Ake and he certainly performed under pressure. The only issue was that he was diving into challenges – resulting in a number of needless Tottenham free kicks. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 8 out of 10 Was certainly one of Chelsea’s top players today. He was energetic, oozing with confidence and he won the penalty for Willian’s second goal. Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 A textbook Kante display. Energetic, powerful, clever and quite simply ran the midfield. He is the engine within the Chelsea side. Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His somewhat mediocre display was redeemed his sublime strike from distance in the late stages of the game. Getty Images,

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He looked dangerous pressing forward, but defensively he was clumsy and gave away a handful of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 9 out of 10 He appeared to thrive on the pressure of his late introduction to the starting 11, with two goals. His free kick was an example of his endless talent. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Pedro – 6 out of 10 His pace proved problematic for Spurs, but he did not see enough of the ball in my opinion. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Michy Batshuayi – 6 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly and when he tracked back to defend a corner, he always the one to clear the danger. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 4 out of 10 Should have arguably saved Willian’s free kick. Aside from that, it was hard for him to look impressive against such a clinical Chelsea side. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 He was particularly impressive today when he was pumping long balls over the top to Kane and Son from a defensive position. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless, he created moves going forward and he continued to pump balls into the danger zone. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 Aside from giving away the free kick for Willian’s first goal, he performed well and tackled courageously for the full 90 minutes today. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Chelsea were attacking and he made a countless amount of blocks and interceptions. Getty Images

17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out o f10 He passed the ball well and was using the width of the pitch well. Defensively there is certainly room for improvement. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the game from the middle of the pitch, used possession well and won a number of the aerial challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Son Heung-min – 4 out of 10 His decision to slide tackle Moses inside of the area was simply imprudent. Was also very wasteful in possession. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 He created Kane’s opener and his assist for Alli’s goal will be one of the best that we can expect to see all season. Incredible. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His equaliser for Spurs was an impressive strike, which he thoroughly deserved following a top display. Getty Images,

22/22 Harry Kane – 8 out of 10 His headed goal to level the scoring showed top technique from a tricky angle. Today he was energetic, alert and caused the Chelsea defence problems throughout. Getty Images,

The one constant of Chelsea’s season since that landmark September game against Arsenal has been his dominance; his relentlessness.

“I always appreciated this type of player, with great generosity, great ability to work for the team,” Conte said last month. “I think it's important to have this type of player if we want to win. Not only great talent, but players who run a lot during a game.

“He's an example. N'Golo is a fantastic guy, fantastic player, great commitment, great behaviour. A great example.”

There are many examples of just how oppressively difficult he is for opposition players to perform against. Take Chelsea’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in December. At one tense point late in the game, Wilfried Zaha looked to create an attack and went one way with the ball, only to find Kante there. The winger then deftly turned the other way with the kind of move that has bamboozled so many players this season… only to see Kante there again. The attack was thwarted, and that is only how effect the midfielder is in a confined space. Against Liverpool, we saw the other side of his game, when he ran from one side of the pitch to the other and somehow improbably won the ball back.

He has been a key factor in getting Chelsea back on top, and it only further emphasises his contribution that Leicester City so struggled to adjust to his absence.

There is occasionally a fair purist’s argument with awards over whether it is right to give it to a player who destroys rather than creates; who wins the ball rather than plays it.

Hazard himself addressed that.

Antonio Conte has N'Golo Kante to thank for Chelsea's resurrection this season ( Getty )

"In my eyes N'Golo deserves to win the trophy. Not only for this season, but for the two terrific consecutive seasons he’s played. It doesn’t always have to the guy who scores a lot of goals, or gives the most assists. Ngolo is not decisive, but he’s decisive in another meaning, in another part of the pitch. I think it would be good for football that his type of player gets the chance to win a trophy.

Kante ultimately performs to such an effective level that it goes beyond such argument, and allows the whole team to function on a higher level altogether. As is the widespread feeling around the Chelsea dressing room, too, everyone just has to worry much less when Kante is in the team.

He is irrepressible and irreplaceable and now on the brink of winning his second league title in a row.

Kante is on the brink of a second consecutive league title ( Getty )

If it would be simplistic to say he was the primary factor for both, he has made life so much more difficult for all opposition.

It often feels like Kante is everywhere on a pitch, so he is finally on a podium.

That should be no surprise, and no debate.