Chelsea were so happy with N'Golo Kante 'they sent Leicester flowers' after just one training session

Chelsea were so happy with N'Golo Kante that they sent Leicester flowers to say thank you for selling him to them.

So says Blues technical director Michael Emenalo as he lauded the French midfielder after he added the FWA Footballer of the Year award to his PFA Player of the Year gong following Chelsea's title triumph.

It is the second successive season where Kante has been the driving force for the champions after his exploits at Leicester earned a £32million summer move to Stamford Bridge.

And Chelsea apparently couldn't believe their luck after just one training session.

"After Kante's first training session with us the players hugged him and we sent Leicester flowers," joked Emenalo as he insisted he believes there's more to come from the £32million man next year.

"For those of you who don't know, I am the stand in for Antonio Conte who was supposed to give this speech. Antonio decided not to do it because the Football Writers' Association couldn't find 25 awards for all of his players and he doesn't believe in individual awards.

"But if he was here, he would say about N'Golo that he is a fantastic player, very good in all tactical aspects, but he must improve.

"It is ridiculous to think that N'Golo Kante can improve, given the fact that he has improved two fantastic clubs and helped them win titles in the last couple of seasons."

Kante's standout performances have drawn plaudits all season long but the man himself chose to pay tribute to the efforts of his teammates in Antonio Conte's triumphant squad as he accepted the award which marked the 70th anniversary of the FWA.

The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







5 show all The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

"It is special because I couldn't even say I am the best player, but it's very special and a great honour," said Kante, who fought off competition from his team-mate Eden Hazard and Tottenham forward Dele Alli - voted second and third respectively in the poll of journalists.

"It is not only me. I owe so much to my team-mates because we have achieved so much together this season and we still have the FA Cup.

"It is very special, a few years ago I was playing in the French lower divisions. Five years ago I wasn't even professional, so to receive this kind of award means I am the kind of player I cannot even imagine being here."