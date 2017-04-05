Nick Kyrgios channels his inner 'Del Boy' as he attempts to sell very first car on Facebook

Talented, mercurial and unashamedly hot-headed, Nick Kyrgios’ on-court exploits have turned the Australian into one of tennis’ biggest name.

From mid-set tantrums to mind-boggling ‘tweener’ shots, the 21-year-old continues to shock and thrill with his sporting antics.

Which is why his decision to put up his very first car for sale on Facebook – a BMW M3 by the way – shouldn’t come as a surprise for a man who unpredictability has become his very bread and butter.

Writing on his own professional Facebook page, Kyrgios said the “time has come” to let go of the four-door saloon.

“Alright - I don't usually post stuff like this on social media,” he said, “but special exception this time... this was my first car I ever bought, owned from new. The time has come to let it go.

“BMW F80 M3 2015. As mentioned earlier - owned from new, 1 owner. Meticulously cared for, regularly serviced, paint protect, only 16,000 km, near new tyres, immaculate car, bone leather interior. Anyone that is interested, please inbox for more information.”

As expected, fans were quick to comment on Kyrgios’ attempted car sale.

One wrote “Someone needs money for the clay season’s travel”, to which the Australian replied: “Semis of Miami paid 280k US – probably not mate.” Another told the 21-year-old to “concentrate on tennis only”.

The social media post may raise a few eyebrows but speaking in the wake of his Miami Open semi-final defeat to Roger Federer, the Australian insisted he has discovered a new appetite for the sport after previously admitting to struggling for motivation.

Kyrgios was beaten by Federer in the semi-finals of the Miami Open (Getty)



“I think my level's always been there but I think where I'm at mentally at the moment, I'm just competing for every point and playing hard and I haven't really had that mindset before," Kyrgios recently told reporters.

"I'm feeling motivated and I want to get out there more. I want to compete and I want to play.

"I'm probably in the best place I've ever been in."