Man-of-the moment Olivier Giroud has once again proved his worth to Arsenal with a sensational scorpion strike that has already been dubbed "the goal of the season".

Nearly one week after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's own scorpion kick, Giroud has arguably gone one better.

Striking in the 17th minute of Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace, the forward pulled off a moment of pure quality to put Arsene Wenger's men ahead.

Alexis Sanchez initiated the attack, leading a five-man break before pumping in a dangerous delivery from the left flank.

Olivier Giroud with the Goal of 2017 and we still have 364 days left😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XVHrbim1rP — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) January 1, 2017

With the ball coming in behind him, Giroud adapted in stunning, acrobatic fashion to stick out a hopeful leg.

Amazingly, the Frenchman managed to make the sweetest of connections with the ball which proceeded to fly towards the goal.

Soaring above Wayne Hennessey, Giroud's effort clipped the underside of the bar before bouncing into the back of the net to add to the spectacular nature of the goal.

Witty as ever, both Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan labelled the strike as the "goal of the year".

Pundit Gary Neville described it "as one of the best goals I've ever seen."

Giroud has to every chance of taking goal of the season. Great touch in midfield to build the move. Unbelievable touch to finish it. #ARSCRY — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) January 1, 2017

That's the book shut on goal of the century! — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 1, 2017

Unquestionably the best goal scored this year #Giroud — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 1, 2017

Giroud has found himself back in action for the Gunners in recent weeks having struggled to cement a spot in Wenger's starting XI.

Indeed, the Frenchman made his first start of the season against West Brom on Boxing Day and scored the only goal of the game to hand Arsenal all three points.

Giroud also secured a vital point for the Gunners in their visit to Manchester United last month, popping up as a late substitute to level the score at 1-1.

Without a doubt, his goal against Palace offers further evidence of his worth to the side and brings his total tally this season to seven goals.

It was his 62nd Premier League goal, equalling Robert Pires' total. Only four Frenchman have more - Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka, Louis Saha and Eric Cantona.