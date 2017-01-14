How do you get the best out of Olivier Giroud?

Tell him he's second choice, it seems, and then watch the goals roll in.

Having led the line for Arsenal for their last few frustrating campaigns, the former Montpellier striker was somewhat sidelined this season as Alexis Sanchez came into his own in a more central role.

The Chilean, who is now the centre of a contract drama as Arsenal refuse to pay him market rate, thrived through the middle but the busy festive schedule gave Giroud a chance to rotate back in and he's suddenly struck a rich vein of form.

Olivier Giroud has hit a run of goalscoring form

After tucking home the opening goal at the Liberty Stadium, Giroud has now scored on each of his last nine starts for the Gunners, and this week he was rewarded with a new contract by boss Arsene Wenger.

“Giroud has accepted the challenge of not being automatically selected and responded in the right way,” said Wenger on Friday.

And this appears to have been the key to the 30-year-old's revival.

Training ground sources at Arsenal speak of how the forward is a popular member of the squad but struggled at times with the burden of his role over recent campaigns and was visibly affected by poor performances, particularly in high-profile games. Maturity, as he enters his fourth decade, has changed this.

“You either feel sorry for yourself or work very hard," Wenger continued.

“And he is very fresh at the moment whereas other players have many games.”

That freshness and a change of attitude has helped him produce the best scoring run of his career.