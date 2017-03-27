Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has declared his memorable scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace as good enough “to leave a mark on history”, while Andy Carroll’s scissor kick against the same team “will not be remembered in two years’ time”.

Giroud’s stunning reaction goal made headlines around the world. With the score still at 0-0, the Frenchman met a high Alexis Sanchez cross with an audacious backheeled volley, which cannoned off the underside of the crossbar on its way past Palace’s helpless goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

“I think it is the best goal I have ever scored,” Giroud said at the time. “Alexis gave me the ball a bit behind and I tried to take it [with the] backheel and I had a lot of luck.”

But his volley was not to be the only sensational goal to be scored in the Premier League that month.

Just two weeks later West Ham forward Andy Carroll belted an acrobatic scissor kick past the hapless Hennessey, connecting with the ball so hard that it later emerged he had suffered whiplash.

Somewhat surprisingly, Carroll’s volley beat Giroud’s to the Premier League’s goal of the month award for January – a decision that clearly still rankles with Giroud.

Carroll's scissor kick beat Giroud's volley to the gong ( Getty )

“I don’t want to big myself up, but goals like mine leave a mark on history because they’re rare,” Giroud told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche while away on international duty.

“There’s been [former PSG midfielder] Charles Edouard Coridon and Zlatan Ibrahimovic before me.

Arsene Wenger: Fan opinion will be a factor in Arsenal future

“Andy Carroll’s goal is magnificent, but maybe people won’t remember it in two years’ time.

“Mine, yes. It’s like Zlatan’s improbable overhead kick against England or Marco Van Basten’s volley, goals I would have liked to score.”