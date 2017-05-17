Manchester City’s Pablo Zabaleta wept on the Etihad Stadium pitch on Tuesday night as he bade farewell to the club after nine years and described his decision to do so as the hardest in his career.

Video messages from Mario Balotelli and Status Quo’s Francis Rossi – the Argentine is a fan of the band – were part of a celebration in which the player described the 2011 FA Cup semi-final win, over Manchester United as one his three greatest City moments. That win – in the Roberto Mancini era – was City’s breakthrough moment, sending them to the final they won against Stoke City, ending a 35-year wait for a trophy.

“I have so many good moments,” Zabaleta said. “I would say the first time we beat United at Wembley in the semi-final of the FA Cup in 2011.” He also cited the 2013/14 title win under Manuel Pellegrini and his Champions League goal against Roma in December 2014, which sealed a group stage place for the Chilean’s team. It was perhaps surprising that he did not include the last-day title win over QPR in 2012, in which he scored the opening goal for Mancini’s side.

City’s 3-1 win over West Bromwich – a game in which Zabaleta arrived as a 61st minute substitute – means that victory at Watford on Sunday will seal them third place, thus avoiding a Champions League play-off game in August. A draw will guarantee a top four finish for the side and they are likely to finish in the leading quartet even if they lose, as Arsenal – who entertain Everton – would have to turn around a five-goal swing in goal difference.

Zabaleta was bought by the then City manager Mark Hughes two days before the club was taken over Abu Dhabis in 2008. The send-off reflected the part he has played in City’s extraordinary evolution in that time. He was joined on the pitch at the end by wife Christel and son Asier.

Zabaleta was given a memorable send-off ( Getty )

“I will enjoy the last few days in the club,” the 32-year-old said. “There is still one more game to play and we need to win to secure the Champions Leagu spot for next season. I won’t be here next season but I wish all the best for this football club.”

City manager Pep Guardiola commented on how Zabaleta’s essential humanity had brought such a rich farewell for him. “Always the big clubs, it depends on the quality of the human beings and the quality of the players and we see on the screen all the people cry for what Pablo has done.”

But he singled out the performance of Sergio Aguero - which was one he said he had not witnessed from the Argentine for “a long time.” It is a greater work rate when out of possession that Guardiola wants to see from Aguero.

Fans were eager to show their appreciation ( Getty )

“Gabriel [Jesus] was amazing but today the key player up front was Sergio,” Guardiola said. “He didn't scored but he helped us to play the third man, he made two or three assists. He made an amazing, amazing performance. Sergio played, wow, like a long time I didn't see.”

West Brom were very poor and have now mustered only two points from 24. But manager Tony Pulis insisted that they could not be accused of not trying.

“I don’t think we have shot ourselves in respect of not trying,” he said. “There is such a thin line between winning and losing at this level, you have to take your chances, not this game but in other games we have been well in games, we have lost four 1-0 where we have had really good chances.”