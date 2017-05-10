Jesse Lingard expects more from Paul Pogba at Manchester United next season and is backing the world's most expensive player to deliver.

Much has been expected of the £89million midfielder since his big money summer move with the Frenchman's contribution in front of goal coming under particular scrutiny.

Pogba has only found the net seven times in his first season back at Old Trafford but teammate Lingard believes that number will go up now he's finally settled back into the English game.

Manchester United summer transfer targets







10 show all Manchester United summer transfer targets

















1/10 Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann has long been one of Europe’s most sought-after players and Manchester United are said to be frontrunners for his signature. The 26 year-old is widely reported as having an £85m release clause and United are one of the few clubs in a position to spend that. There is, though, a strong possibility that Griezmann will stay at Atletico with Simeone for another season in order to play in their new stadium, but if he decides to leave, there will be strong attempts from Mourinho to secure his prime target. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/10 Marquinhos, PSG Aged just 22, Marquinhos has amassed a good deal of experience, making 96 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and playing 17 times for Brazil in the same period. Opportunities in Paris had been fairly limited due to the partnership between Thiago Silva and David Luiz but Marquinhos’ ability was clear nonetheless, and with more responsibility has come growing interest from United. The Manchester club are willing to meet the player’s £52m valuation and would be a significant upgrade on Jones, Smalling and Rojo, all of whom have failed to convince Mourinho. Understandably, however, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

3/10 Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City The title winning goalkeeper could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Manchester United. It would be fair to say that Leicester reached their pinnacle by winning last season’s Premier League title, and a terrible start to the season this time round is sure to convince some players to seek new challenges. Should they lose De Gea, Schmeichel will be a serious option and at around £15m, United would be getting an experienced goalkeeper with a number of years left in him, who has the club in his blood. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

4/10 Willian, Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Any deal would cost in the region of £32m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

5/10 Andrea Belotti, Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming a well-known name due to his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo. The long-term knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently has compounded Mourinho’s need for attacking reinforcements and Belotti will be high on his list. Having extended his contract in December of 2016 until 2021, Torino will be in no hurry to sell. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

6/10 Kieran Tierney, Celtic The promising left back, aged just 19, has caught the eye with brilliant performances for his club, racking up forty-six appearances since 2014. He has since won three caps for the Scottish national team and Jose Mourinho, who has been publicly critical of his only natural left back Luke Shaw, is said to be a big admirer of the player’s discipline and maturity. He is valued at £10m by United, while Celtic are bound to demand more from the big spenders if they are to be persuaded to allow Tierney to leave. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

7/10 Bernardo Silva, Monaco Silva’s teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were touted as being big United targets for the summer, yet it is the Portuguese midfielder who seems likeliest of the three to join. The 22 year old midfielder is pragmatic, skilful and extremely hard working, the latter of which Mourinho is known to admire most in a player. At upwards of £60 million, Silva would be an expensive acquisition but a valuable one nonetheless. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

8/10 Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur Walker has enjoyed seven consecutive seasons of Premier League football and while Antonio Valencia has been publicly praised by Mourinho as the best right back in the world, it is not his natural position. The Tottenham defender is viewed as an ideal option, not least because his recent fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino looks to have all but ended his time as a Spurs player. Disagreements over fitness led to Kieran Tripper getting the nod over his English counterpart in the FA Cup semi-final and North London derby, which Walker did not take well. He is aware that both Manchester clubs will be looking for full backs this summer and that he could at least double his wages at either, making a circa £35 million move likely. If United miss out on Champions League football, it is probable that the player will choose Manchester City. That said, the Red Devils cannot be discounted. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

9/10 James Rodriguez, Real Madrid 25 year old superstar Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid for £63 million in 2014 after stunning performances at the world cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under manager Zinedine Zidane this season, who prefers to give opportunities to Isco and Marco Asensio. Madrid will sanction a sale for the Columbian playmaker this summer and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign him for £50 million; meaning the Spanish club would make a significant financial loss on the player. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

10/10 Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea Fabregas’ name has been associated with United ever since the club tried to convince him to join under David Moyes in 2014. The player opted to join Chelsea due to his ties to London, where he remains very settled with his family, as well as the chance to play under then-boss Mourinho. Even though Fabregas is comfortable where he is, his lack of game time with Conte has left him frustrated and the opportunity to reunite with the man who signed him for Chelsea could prove decisive. United will face competition for the £30 million midfielder from Liverpool and a number of foreign clubs, and there is also the possibility that Conte will convince Fabregas to stay by using their Champions League qualification for next season as a chance to rotate his squad and simultaneously give the Spaniard more games Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

"It's obviously his first year (back) in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to. It's the luck he's had this season," he said.

"We know he's a world-class player, he's helped the team a lot and I don't see why he won't go on next season and score the goals he's missed this season."

Lingard believes France international Pogba will grow in influence next term as he settles into life in the Premier League.

Pogba, 24, who was with United as a youth player before leaving for Juve in 2012, developed into one of the game's most dynamic midfielders during his time in Italy.

Lingard also knows the rest of the team need to do more to make the most of Pogba's work.

The England international added: "You see the power he has, the stature he possesses in midfield - no-one can get near him and when he plays those through balls we're always running for them. We need to finish more of them."