Paul Scholes seemed to have forgotten all of his Manchester United loyalties when he said Liverpool could win the Premier League – before immediately regretting it.

Liverpool have been in impressive form this season, comfortably brushing aside Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea and were unfortunate not to take all three points from the game with Tottenham.

The only tarnish on their season so far has been the shock 2-0 away defeat to Burnley as Jurgen Klopp has them playing his ‘gegenpressing’ style of football – or ‘football like hell’, as he called it after the win at Stamford Bridge.

They have conceded nine goals in six games but their 16 goals in over the same period of time has led Scholes to believe the Reds could finally end their 26-year wait for an English league title.

When asked if Liverpool were title contenders, Scholes told BT Sport: “I was a little bit worried about them defensively but you have to say the attacking quality they're showing at the minute they look like they're going to score goals against anybody.”

Fellow pundit Michael Owen began to smirk as the former midfielder, who played 718 times for the Red Devils, failed to rule out United’s arch-rivals title credentials before saying: “I’ll leave Scholesy to continue drooling over Liverpool.”

Scholes played for Manchester United for his whole career (Getty Images)

Scholes then clearly noticed what he had done before promptly adding: “I hope they don’t.”

Manchester United travel to Liverpool in the first game back after the international break with both sides looking to kick on in their pursuit of a top-four finish.