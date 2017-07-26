Pep Guardiola has hit back at Gary Neville after the Sky Sports pundit claimed Manchester City youngster Phil Foden is at “the wrong Manchester club” for his development.

Foden is currently on tour with Guardiola’s squad in the United States and impressed when he was handed a start in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in Houston.

Despite Foden catching the eye, Neville claimed the 17-year-old would not receive a “sustained opportunity” at City as young players are not promoted through the club’s ranks.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







12 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?





















1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

“He's at the wrong Manchester club for getting a sustained opportunity. City have a lot of great kids. They should be playing...” the former United full-back tweeted.

On Tuesday, Guardiola defended his reputation as a coach who brings through young talent and asked Neville: “Which is the right club? It’s a question to Gary Neville.

“My history is there. I’m not going to put young players in the squad because they are young. They will be in the squad because they have quality. I don’t have problems with that.

Premier League transfer round-up: Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker

“The club is working well in terms of the academy. There are many players with good prospects for the future. We will be patient with those guys. They are going to train with us most, or part of, the season.

“Phil Foden is going to play in the next games. He has quality to play in that team. I’m so happy to have him. He’s a Mancunian, a City fan, a humble guy. He’s a fighter. He looks skinny but he’s a strong guy.”

“I thought even the journalist in the summertime were on holidays but I realise he [Neville] is not,” Guardiola added.

City play Real Madrid in Los Angeles on Wednesday in their second pre-season game of the summer, with friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to follow.