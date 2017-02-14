Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showed a touching display of class following Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Monday night, as he approached midfielder Harry Arter to wish him and his wife all the best ahead of the birth of their child.

Republic of Ireland international Arter and his partner, Rachel, suffered a family tragedy in December 2015 when their daughter, Renee, died during childbirth.

Arter was visibly emotional in the games immediately after the loss, with the south coast club rallying around him and his family to help support them during the difficult time.

In October 2016, Arter revealed the positive news that he and Carly were expecting another child, which led to an outpouring of delight from the football world. That delight appears to have spread to City manager Guardiola, who made a point of walking over to Arter following Monday night’s encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Asked what Guardiola had said to him, Arter answered: "He gave me and my partner his best wishes ahead of the birth of our child."

Speaking to the Daily Echo afterwards, Arter said: 'He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch.

“He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams - and look at his Manchester City side tonight.

“For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

“For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.”

Guardiola embraced Arter after speaking with him (Sky Sports)

Guardiola was asked about the exchange in his press conference after the match, and the Spaniard gave a typically respectable response.

“He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well,” Guardiola said.