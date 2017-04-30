Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City face an anxious wait to find out if Sergio Aguero will miss the rest of the season or not.

City’s top scorer was on the scoresheet once again in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough but was forced off before the end with what appeared to be a groin injury.

And Guardiola admits he doesn’t yet know the extent of the Argentine’s injury.

”We will see tomorrow. We will test him.”

The result means City failed to capitalise after rivals United had earlier dropped points at home to Swansea.

But Guardiola, who believes his team deserved all three points, was satisfied to grab share of the spoils after falling behind twice.

“I think we deserved to win – definitely,” he added. “In the second half we made absolutely everything and they only cross the line twice while we created a lot chances. They created chances in the first 20 minutes.

“We will try until the last game and we have three at home now and they will decide if we deserve to be in the Champions League next season. Middlesbrough are fighting to survive and stay in the Premier League.

“Today it was in our hands to get the third position. A good result is winning, but at 1-0 it was complicated so I’m satisfied.”