Pep Guardiola has said Yaya Toure’s Manchester City career is over unless his agent apologies to the club for the comments he made about the side.

Toure is yet to feature competitively since Guardiola arrived at the Etihad and it became clear he wasn’t in the former Bayern Munich boss’ plans when he was left out of City’s 21-man Champions League squad.

That decision did not go down well with Toure’s often-outspoken agent Dimitri Seluk, who claimed Guardiola humiliated the Ivorian by not telling him before announcing the decision to the media.

Seluk said at the time he would demand an apology from Guardiola to Toure if City failed to win the Champions League.

Seluk said: “If he wins the Champions League for City this season then I will travel to England and I will say on television that Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world.

“But if City don’t win the Champions League then I hope that Pep has got the balls to say that he was wrong to humiliate a great player like Yaya.”

However, it is Guardiola who is demanding the apology if Toure is to ever have a chance of playing for the club again before his contract expires in the summer.

"It was so difficult for me to leave him (Toure) out of the Champions League squad," said Guardiola.

"I know him, he is a good guy.

"But the day after he (Seluk) spoke, he was out. Until he doesn't speak, he is not going to play.

“He must apologise. If he doesn’t, he will not play.”

Guardiola’s announcement came minutes after four-time African Player of the Year Toure retired from international football with the Ivory Coast, having captained Les Elephants to the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

“After 14 years playing for Les Elephants I have decided to end my adventure playing for the Ivory Coast," said Toure, in a statement.

"Some decisions are difficult to take but it is time to pass things on to other players.

"I thank all my supporters and my fans."