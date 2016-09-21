Pep Guardiola told Yaya Toure he was joining a ‘s*** team’ when he left Barcelona for Manchester City in 2010, according to the Ivorian’s agent.

Toure spent three years at Barcelona before being sold by Guardiola for £24m as the City revolution began to gain momentum.

Since the pair’s reunion at City this summer, Toure has yet to feature competitively for the club, with Guardiola saying he that would continue until his agent apologised for comments made after the 33-year-old was left out of the Champions League squad.

But instead of apologising in an attempt to salvage his client’s career, Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has continued his war of words with the former Bayern Munich boss.

Seluk told Radio Barcelona: “When Toure left the club to come to the City, Guardiola told him he was leaving to a s*** team.

"Now, Guardiola has come to this s*** team. Guardiola likes money more than football.”

Guardiola’s refusal to play Toure until he receives an apology came after the outspoken Seluk claimed the Manchester City boss had ‘humiliated’ the former Ivory Coast captain by omitting him from his European squad.

However, Seluk insists he has nothing to say sorry for and said: “I will not apologise to Guardiola. That’s 100 per cent sure.”