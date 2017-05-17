Pep Guardiola kept the media waiting on Tuesday night after failing to appear for his post-match press conference until well after 11pm, but when the Manchester City manager arrived he had the perfect excuse for his lateness after the victory over West Bromwich Albion.

After an emotional farewell for City stalwart Pablo Zabaleta following his final game at the Etihad Stadium before he leaves this weekend, Guardiola spoke to the fans before disappearing down the tunnel and into the City changing room.

The delay in appearing for his mandatory press conference initially led to suggestions that Guardiola was giving his players a changing room dressing down despite the 3-1 victory, but the Spaniard soon appeared in a chirpy mood to explain himself with a very good reason.

"Sorry I am late, but Tony Pulis is Tony Pulis and red wine is red wine,” Guardiola said, a small grin on his face.

It is not the first time that Pulis has been spotted enjoying a glass of red, having posed for a picture with Chelsea manager and Premier League winner Antonio Conte earlier this season, along with assistant manager Steve Holland and Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves.

Guardiola had all the more reason to celebrate after seeing his side stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches with the win over the Baggies that puts them within a point of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, which would at least salvage some good news from a campaign that has fallen below expectations following his arrival from Bayern Munich after experiencing his first ever trophyless season.