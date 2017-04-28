The Premier League may once again have floundered in the Champions League this year, but its coaches are still considered the best in the world, according to newspaper L'Equipe.

Pep Guardiola, despite an up-and-down season with Manchester City, has been named the best coach in the world by the prestigious French daily.

And he is joined by three Premier League rivals in the top ten; Antonio Conte (2), Jose Mourinho (5) and Jurgen Klopp (10).

Mauricio Pochettino, who has revolutionised Tottenham Hotspur, comes in at twelfth while L'Equipe could only find room for compatriot Arsene Wenger at 20.

Chris Coleman (45) is the top-ranked Brit, narrowly beating Eddie Howe (47).

Top 20

Pep Guardiola (Man City) Antonio Conte (Chelsea) Diego Simeone (Atletico) Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern) Jose Mourinho (Man Utd) Max Allegri (Juventus) Joachim Low (Germany) Zinedine Zidane (Madrid) Leonardo Jardim (Monaco) Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Didier Deschamps (France) Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) Luis Enrique (Barcelona) Jorge Sampaoli (Argentina/Sevilla) Unai Emery (PSG) Marcelo Bielsa (Unemployed) Lucien Favre (Nice) Claudio Ranieri (Unemployed) Fernando Santos (Portugal) Arsene Wenger (Arsenal)

