Feud with Pep Guardiola still drives me says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says his differences with Pep Guardiola continue to drive him on.

The Swede, now with Manchester United, moved to Barcelona in 2009 to work under the Spaniard at the Nou Camp.

But the relationship between the two deteriorated to the degree that Ibrahimovic left for AC Milan the following summer.

And the 35-year-old says that even though the pair have moved on he remains motivated as he prepares to face off against the Manchester City manager once again.

"When I play against his team, it's something that motivates me, it gives me adrenaline,” he told Fox Sports Italia.

"It is normal, after what's happened. I'm using it as something positive, not negative. But it is something always in the back of my mind."

Ibrahimovic scored 16 goals and won the La Liga title in his solitary season in Spain before things turned sour between him and his former boss.

"I learned a lot at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. I learned that in football any situation can change in just 24 hours," he added.

"The problem wasn't with me, it was with him [Guardiola], and he never came to terms with it. I don't know what his problem was with me.

"First he called me every day to get me and from one day to the next I didn't play anymore."