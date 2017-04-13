N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard lead the nominations for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Kante, who was shortlisted last year for his part in Leicester's remarkable season but did not make the top three, is the favourite for award, with the winners to be announced at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, April 23.

Chelsea teammate Hazard won two years ago, when the Blues won the Premier League at a canter under Jose Mourinho.

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane also feature on the six-man shortlist, the PFA has announced.

Everton forward Lukaku, the top flight's leading scorer this term with 23 goals, is battling it out with a number of his fellow nominees for the Golden Boot.

Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic has scored 17 goals in his first season in English football, while Sanchez has notched 18 times to brighten up what has been a disappointing campaign for Arsenal.

Kane - the only English nominee in this category - has netted 19 goals despite two spells out with ankle problems. He was third in the voting last year and has also been shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year gong alongside Spurs team-mate Dele Alli.

Dele Alli has enjoyed another fine season for Tottenham ( Getty )

Alli, who turned 21 on Tuesday, won this award last year and has enjoyed another brilliant season, scoring 16 goals to help Mauricio Pochettino's side emerge as Chelsea's nearest challengers.

The Tottenham duo are joined by Lukaku, Burnley defender Michael Keane, Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Keane's impressive form for the Clarets this term earned him a first England senior call-up late last year, and he now has two caps to his name. Pickford has performed well between the posts in a struggling Black Cats side, while Germany international Sane has won rave reviews of late following his big-money summer arrival from Schalke.