Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante lead a PFA Team of the Year dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham stars, but there is no place for either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alexis Sanchez.

In total there are four players from Antonio Conte’s title chasers in the team, with second-placed Spurs, who are only four points behind the Blues, also contributing a quartet of players.

Manchester United’s only representative is in goal, with David De Gea being voted in for the third consecutive year, ahead of Hugo Lloris and PFA Young Player of the Year nominee Jordan Pickford.

The Premier League’s top two goalscorers, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are paired together up front while Sergio Aguero continues his unwanted record of never making a PFA Team of the Year.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is the final member of the team which was voted in its usual 4-4-2 format, despite Chelsea and Tottenham’s move to a 3-5-2 this season.

