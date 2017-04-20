  1. Sport
Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante named in PFA Team of the Year dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham

In total there are eight players from the Premier League's top two included

PFA Team of the Year

  • 1/11 David De Gea (Manchester United)

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 2/11 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 3/11 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

  • 4/11 David Luiz (Chelsea)

    Getty Images

  • 5/11 Danny Rose (Tottenham)

    Getty Images

  • 6/11 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

    Getty Images

  • 7/11 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

    Getty

  • 8/11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 9/11 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

    Getty Images

  • 11/11 Harry Kane (Tottenham)

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

Hazard has been in fine form this season

Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante lead a PFA Team of the Year dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham stars, but there is no place for either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alexis Sanchez.

In total there are four players from Antonio Conte’s title chasers in the team, with second-placed Spurs, who are only four points behind the Blues, also contributing a quartet of players.

Manchester United’s only representative is in goal, with David De Gea being voted in for the third consecutive year, ahead of Hugo Lloris and PFA Young Player of the Year nominee Jordan Pickford.

The Premier League’s top two goalscorers, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are paired together up front while Sergio Aguero continues his unwanted record of never making a PFA Team of the Year.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is the final member of the team which was voted in its usual 4-4-2 format, despite Chelsea and Tottenham’s move to a 3-5-2 this season.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see the full PFA Team of the Year.

