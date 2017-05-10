Philippe Coutinho has car window smashed as player attends Liverpool's end-of-season awards ceremony

Philippe Coutinho had a window smashed on his luxury Porsche as he attended Liverpool’s end-of-season awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

The incident took place outside of Anfield where Coutinho’s Porsche Macan was parked, alongside his team-mates’ cars.

A local photographer located at the ground detailed how a man arrived at the scene to throw a rock at the car, before quickly running away, the Daily Mail reports.

It’s understood a police van then later arrived at the stadium, and a member of staff came outside with the keys to assess the damage as Coutinho stayed inside.

No-one was harmed during the incident and the motives behind the attack remain unclear.

The Brazilian was named the Player of the Season at the awards ceremony and, as he received his accolade, told the crowd: “One day I hope I can win as many trophies for Liverpool as players in the past did.”

Coutinho at the awards ceremony with his partner ( Getty )

Such comments will help to alleviate concerns of a summer transfer away from Anfield after recent reports suggested that Barcelona are poised to offer the club €90m for the player.

Coutinho has shined for Liverpool this season, catching the eye of a number of Europe’s biggest clubs and has repeatedly been linked with a move to Barcelona.

