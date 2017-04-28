  1. Sport
Premier League 2017/18 new kits: All of the confirmed and rumoured home and away kits for the new season

We keep track of all of the new kits for the 2017/18 Premier League season

  • 1/20 New Premier League kits, 2017/18

    With the new season drawing ever closer, we take a look at some of the confirmed and rumoured new Premier League kits.

  • 2/20 Arsenal home

    Rumoured: Arsenal's new home kit looks a deeper shade of red and features a traditional two-tone collar.

  • 3/20 Arsenal away

    Rumoured: Clearly Puma have taken some inspiration from Swansea's current away kit for Arsenal's new strip.

  • 4/20 Arsenal third

    Rumoured: This leaked Arsenal alternate strip is very bold, with neon pink instead of red.

  • 5/20 Bournemouth home

    Confirmed: Bournemouth will play in Umbro strips from the 2017/18 after switching from JD Sports.

  • 6/20 Chelsea home

    Rumoured: Chelsea will be sponsored by Nike from the new season onwards, and their suggested new home kit looks to be a deeper shade of blue.

  • 7/20 Chelsea away

    Rumoured: It looks as though Chelsea could return to a white away kit for next season.

  • 8/20 Chelsea third

    Rumoured: We're big fans of this 'urban camoflage' alternate strip, with neon blue Nike branding.

  • 9/20 Liverpool home

    Confirmed: Reaction to Liverpool's throwback new home kit has been overwhelmingly positive.

  • 10/20 Liverpool away

    Rumoured: Will Liverpool's new away kit be a throwback to their classic 1995/96 change strip?

  • 11/20 Liverpool third

    Rumoured: Not much has been revealed of Liverpool's new third kit, but it has been claimed the club will wear a golden strip similar to the 2000/01 season.

  • 12/20 Manchester City home

    Rumoured: This looks to be another classic, if a little boring, effort from Nike.

  • 13/20 Manchester City away

    Rumoured: These leaked pictures suggest Manchester City are going to go all Aston Villa with their away strip next season.

  • 14/20 Manchester City third

    Rumoured: More urban camouflage from Nike! Similar to Chelsea's rumoured new alternate strip, the neon blue is a winner.

  • 15/20 Manchester United home

    Rumoured: Could this be the new Manchester United home shirt?

  • 16/20 Manchester United away

    Rumoured: This suggested away kit is a winner, with a greyed out Manchester United crest.

  • 17/20 Manchester United third

    Rumoured: What on earth?! This leaked United third kit appears to feature Morph and friends standing proud outside Old Trafford.

  • 18/20 Tottenham Hotspur home

    Rumoured: Tottenham will be sponsored by Nike from next season onwards. Their leaked home shirt looks very England, though.

  • 19/20 Tottenham Hotspur away

    Rumoured: Nike look to be sticking to a classic colour palette for Tottenham's new away shirt.

  • 20/20 Tottenham Hotspur third

    Rumoured: Will Spurs be getting a purple camouflage kit for their season at Wembley Stadium?

Few things get football fans as excited as kit announcements – but it can sometimes be difficult separating the real new strips from the fakes.

Long before the current season finishes, the rumour mill goes into overdrive over what kits teams will spend the next year playing in, with numerous links and mock-ups appearing on social media.

Here, we keep track of all of the confirmed and rumoured new kits ahead of a brand new campaign of Premier League football.

A number of clubs have seen apparent new designs leaked online (Getty)

Liverpool became the first team of the 2017/18 season to announce their new effort – unveiling a strikingly smart new home kit that commemorates the club’s 125-year anniversary.

Sponsored by New Balance, the club say the new strip takes inspiration from designs used in years past, and the throwback effort certainly seems to echo the famous European Cup-winning strip of the 1984 season.

Liverpool have a retro new strip (LiverpoolFC)

Liverpool may have been the first team to reveal their kit for the 2017/18 season, but they certainly weren’t the first team with a kit announcement.

For starters, way back in October 2016, Chelsea announced that they had signed the most lucrative commercial deal in their history – a £60 million, 15-year shirt contract with Nike.

chelsea-shop.jpg
Chelsea have signed a lucrative new deal with Nike (Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur also look likely to follow their London rivals into the Nike stable, although the club have yet to publicly announce that they are leaving current sponsors Under Armour for the US behemoth.

Meanwhile Bournemouth will switch from JD Sports to Umbro, a partnership they announced in April.

Check the gallery above for a full run-through of all of the confirmed and rumoured new kits ahead of the 2017/18 season.

What’s your favourite? And what kits do you think should be consigned to the scrapheap? Let us know in the comments below. 

