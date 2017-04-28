Few things get football fans as excited as kit announcements – but it can sometimes be difficult separating the real new strips from the fakes.

Long before the current season finishes, the rumour mill goes into overdrive over what kits teams will spend the next year playing in, with numerous links and mock-ups appearing on social media.

Here, we keep track of all of the confirmed and rumoured new kits ahead of a brand new campaign of Premier League football.

A number of clubs have seen apparent new designs leaked online ( Getty )

Liverpool became the first team of the 2017/18 season to announce their new effort – unveiling a strikingly smart new home kit that commemorates the club’s 125-year anniversary.

Sponsored by New Balance, the club say the new strip takes inspiration from designs used in years past, and the throwback effort certainly seems to echo the famous European Cup-winning strip of the 1984 season.

Liverpool have a retro new strip ( LiverpoolFC )

Liverpool may have been the first team to reveal their kit for the 2017/18 season, but they certainly weren’t the first team with a kit announcement.

For starters, way back in October 2016, Chelsea announced that they had signed the most lucrative commercial deal in their history – a £60 million, 15-year shirt contract with Nike.

Chelsea have signed a lucrative new deal with Nike ( Getty )

Tottenham Hotspur also look likely to follow their London rivals into the Nike stable, although the club have yet to publicly announce that they are leaving current sponsors Under Armour for the US behemoth.

Meanwhile Bournemouth will switch from JD Sports to Umbro, a partnership they announced in April.

Check the gallery above for a full run-through of all of the confirmed and rumoured new kits ahead of the 2017/18 season.

What’s your favourite? And what kits do you think should be consigned to the scrapheap? Let us know in the comments below.