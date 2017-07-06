Arsenal fans won’t have to wait long to see new signing Alexandre Lacazette in action as the Premier League season will kick off on a Friday night for the first time in its history.

The Gunners will welcome Leicester City to the Emirates in the first televised game of the season as the 2017/18 season gets underway on Friday 11th August.

However, champions Chelsea have been snubbed for the first weekend of the season as Liverpool take on Watford in the Saturday lunchtime clash – also on Sky Sports – while BT Sport will show newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion at home to Manchester City.

1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season?

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

The weekend’s televised games conclude on Sunday with the double helping of Tottenham travelling to Newcastle to welcome them back to top-flight football and Manchester United hosting West Ham.

The defending champions will have to wait until the second weekend of the season to make their television debut of the new season when they face Tottenham.

United’s first five games of the new season will all be televised as Jose Mourinho gets his second season underway – traditionally the year when he wins the league – as fans will get a plenty of opportunities to see possible new signing Romelu Lukaku in red.

Opening weekend televised fixtures:

Friday 11 August 2017

Arsenal vs Leicester City (19:45)

Saturday 12 August 2017

Watford vs Liverpool (12:30)

Brighton vs Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday 13 August 2017

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur (13:30)

Manchester Utd vs West Ham (16:00)