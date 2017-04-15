Leicester City travel to in-form Crystal Palace, Everton take on Burnley, Hull travel to Stoke, Watford host Swansea and basement club Sunderland look for a win at West Ham in Saturday's 3.00pm kick-offs.
- Everton ban The Sun newspaper following Kelvin MacKenzie's comments on midfielder Ross Barkley
- Leicester working with Uefa to establish 'full facts' of fan trouble in Madrid
- Jamie Vardy fails to complete a single pass in Leicester's Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid
- Sam Allardyce reveals why Crystal Palace don't have a clause to sign Mamadou Sakho permanently
- Brexit is a 'fantastic opportunity' for English football says Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish
Saturday's Premier League fixtures
Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth - 12.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Everton vs Burnley
Stoke City vs Hull City
Sunderland vs West Ham United
Watford vs Swansea City
Southampton vs Manchester City - 5.30pm
Sunday’s Premier League fixtures
West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool – 1.30pm
Manchester United vs Chelsea – 4.00pm
Monday’s Premier League fixture
Middlesbrough vs Arsenal – 8.00pm
