Premier League live: Crystal Palace vs Leicester, Stoke vs Hull, Everton vs Burnley and more

Live Blog

Follow live updates from around the grounds on a day of top-flight action

The Independent Football
Jamie Vardy arrives at Selhurst Park ahead of Leicester's meeting with Crystal Palace Getty

Leicester City travel to in-form Crystal Palace, Everton take on Burnley, Hull travel to Stoke, Watford host Swansea and basement club Sunderland look for a win at West Ham in Saturday's 3.00pm kick-offs.

 

Saturday's Premier League fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth - 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Everton vs Burnley

Stoke City vs Hull City

Sunderland vs West Ham United

Watford vs Swansea City

Southampton vs Manchester City - 5.30pm

Sunday’s Premier League fixtures

West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool – 1.30pm

Manchester United vs Chelsea – 4.00pm

Monday’s Premier League fixture

Middlesbrough vs Arsenal – 8.00pm

