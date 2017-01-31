Chelsea travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face Liverpool knowing that if they come away with three points, they will be 13 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds have only won once in January – an FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth – and know that tonight’s game is a last-chance saloon in terms of the title race.

Elsewhere, Arsenal welcome Watford to the Emirates in a 7.45pm kick off, while Tottenham travel to struggling Sunderland.

The north London rivals both know the importance of three points this evening - if Chelsea lose at Anfield, the gap will be cut to only five points.

Tuesday night’s Premier League fixtures (all 7.45pm kick offs unless stated):

Arsenal vs Watford

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Burnley vs Leicester

Middlesbrough vs West Brom

Sunderland vs Tottenham

Swansea vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Chelsea (8pm)

Wednesday night’s Premier League fixtures:

West Ham United vs Manchester City (7.45pm)

Manchester United vs Hull City (8pm)

Stoke City vs Everton (8pm)