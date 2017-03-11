Six Premier League teams are out of the FA Cup and in league action on Saturday afternoon. Everton host West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth entertain West Ham United while Swansea City travel to face Hull City.

Saturday's Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated

Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Everton vs West Bromwich Albion

Hull City vs Swansea City

Saturday's FA Cup fixtures

Middlesbrough vs Manchester City - 12.15pm

Arsenal vs Lincoln City - 5.30pm

Sunday's Premier League fixtures

Liverpool vs Burnley - 4.00pm

Sunday's FA Cup fixture

Tottenham Hotspur vs Millwall - 2.00pm