Six Premier League teams are out of the FA Cup and in league action on Saturday afternoon. Everton host West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth entertain West Ham United while Swansea City travel to face Hull City.
Saturday's Premier League fixtures
All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated
Bournemouth vs West Ham United
Everton vs West Bromwich Albion
Hull City vs Swansea City
Saturday's FA Cup fixtures
Middlesbrough vs Manchester City - 12.15pm
Arsenal vs Lincoln City - 5.30pm
Sunday's Premier League fixtures
Liverpool vs Burnley - 4.00pm
Sunday's FA Cup fixture
Tottenham Hotspur vs Millwall - 2.00pm
