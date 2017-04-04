Manchester United entertain Everton in the pick of the fixtures for this week's first night of midweek Premier League action. Elsewhere, Burnley host Stoke City, Leicester face Sunderland and Watford do battle with West Bromwich Albion.
- Luke Shaw returns to Manchester United squad after clear-the-air talks with Jose Mourinho
- Patrice Evra worried Paul Pogba will be treated like David Beckham at Manchester United
- Luke Shaw suffered 'harshest possible' comments from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, says Gary Neville
- Everton starlet Tom Davies rewarded with new five-year contract after stellar debut campaign
- Ross Barkley misses his moment to shine as Everton midfielder does little to push his England claims
Tuesday's Premier League fixtures
Burnley vs Stoke City - 7.45pm
Leicester City vs Sunderland - 7.45pm
Watford vs West Bromwich Albion - 7.45pm
Manchester United vs Everton - 8.00pm
- More about:
- Premier League