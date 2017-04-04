  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Premier League live: Latest score from Manchester United vs Everton, Leicester vs Sunderland and more

Live Blog

Follow updates from Tuesday's top flight action

Click to follow
The Independent Football
ibrahimovic.jpg
Zlatan Ibrahimovic carries the ball forward at Old Trafford Getty

Manchester United entertain Everton in the pick of the fixtures for this week's first night of midweek Premier League action. Elsewhere, Burnley host Stoke City, Leicester face Sunderland and Watford do battle with West Bromwich Albion.

 

Tuesday's Premier League fixtures

Burnley vs Stoke City - 7.45pm

Leicester City vs Sunderland - 7.45pm

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion - 7.45pm

Manchester United vs Everton - 8.00pm

Comments