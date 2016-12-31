The last day of Premier League action in 2016 begins with six 3.00pm kick-offs.
Manchester United will be confident of picking up their fifth straight league win when Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough arrive at Old Trafford, while runaway leaders Chelsea will pick up their 13th consecutive victory if they beat Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.
In the single evening kick-off, two old Bundesliga rivals, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, renew acquaintances as Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield.
Friday's Premier League result
New Year's Eve's Premier League fixtures
All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated
Burnley vs Sunderland
Chelsea vs Stoke City
Leicester City vs West Ham United
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough
Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Manchester City - 5.30pm
New Year's Day's Premier League fixtures
Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 1.30pm
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - 4.00pm
