The last day of Premier League action in 2016 begins with six 3.00pm kick-offs.

Manchester United will be confident of picking up their fifth straight league win when Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough arrive at Old Trafford, while runaway leaders Chelsea will pick up their 13th consecutive victory if they beat Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.

In the single evening kick-off, two old Bundesliga rivals, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, renew acquaintances as Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield.

Follow all the latest on live blog below...

Friday's Premier League result

Hull City 2 Everton 2

New Year's Eve's Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated

Burnley vs Sunderland

Chelsea vs Stoke City

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City vs Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Manchester City - 5.30pm

New Year's Day's Premier League fixtures

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 1.30pm

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - 4.00pm