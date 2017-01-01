Tottenham have the opportunity to jump into third place in the Premier League, albeit temporarily, when they face Watford at Vicarage Road.
Spurs are level on points with Manchester United in fifth but could jump ahead of Manchester City on goal difference if they win against the Hornets, with fourth-placed Arsenal to play later on Sunday.
New Year’s Eve Premier League results:
Burnley 4-1 Sunderland
Chelsea 4-2 Stoke
Leicester City 1-0 West Ham
Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough
Southampton 1-2 West Brom
Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
