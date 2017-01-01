Tottenham have the opportunity to jump into third place in the Premier League, albeit temporarily, when they face Watford at Vicarage Road.

Spurs are level on points with Manchester United in fifth but could jump ahead of Manchester City on goal difference if they win against the Hornets, with fourth-placed Arsenal to play later on Sunday.

New Year’s Eve Premier League results:

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City