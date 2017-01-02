The Premier League's jammed-packed festive period continues apace with six top-flight fixtures on this bank holiday Monday.
Middlesbrough face champions Leicester City in the lunchtime kick-off. Liverpool will close the gap on leaders Chelsea to just three points if they pile more misery on David Moyes' Sunderland.
Meanwhile, in the evening kick-off, West Ham United invite Manchester United to the London Stadium, with Jose Mourinho's men in good knick after five straight wins.
- Diego Costa admits he wanted to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid in the summer
- Arsene Wenger hails Olivier Giroud's goal as a work of art
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims his recent form has made his critics 'eat their balls'
Monday's Premier League fixtures
Middlesbrough vs Leicester City - 12.30pm
Everton vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Burnley
Sunderland vs Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City
West Ham United vs Manchester United - 5.15pm
Tuesday's Premier League fixtures
Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 7.45pm
Crystal Palace vs Swansea City - 8.00pm
Stoke City vs Watford - 8.00pm
Wednesday's Premier League fixtures
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 8.00pm
