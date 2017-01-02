The Premier League's jammed-packed festive period continues apace with six top-flight fixtures on this bank holiday Monday.

Middlesbrough face champions Leicester City in the lunchtime kick-off. Liverpool will close the gap on leaders Chelsea to just three points if they pile more misery on David Moyes' Sunderland.

Meanwhile, in the evening kick-off, West Ham United invite Manchester United to the London Stadium, with Jose Mourinho's men in good knick after five straight wins.

Monday's Premier League fixtures

Middlesbrough vs Leicester City - 12.30pm

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Burnley

Sunderland vs Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City

West Ham United vs Manchester United - 5.15pm

Tuesday's Premier League fixtures

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 7.45pm

Crystal Palace vs Swansea City - 8.00pm

Stoke City vs Watford - 8.00pm

Wednesday's Premier League fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 8.00pm