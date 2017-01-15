Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in English football on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten since October and are currently on a run of nine consecutive wins – six of which have come in the Premier League – and a tenth would put United within two points of their Merseyside rivals.

But the first game of the day takes place on Merseyside, as Manchester City travel to Goodison Park to take on seventh-placed Everton.

The Toffees will see new £22m signing from United Morgan Schneiderlin make his debut as City look to return to the top four after a mixed run of results.

Follow all the action below…

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…

Saturday’s Premier League results:

Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Brom 0

Burnley 1 Southampton 0

Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1

Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3

Swansea 0 Arsenal 4

Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0

West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 0 Chelsea 3