Ten Premier League teams are in action on Saturday afternoon, after West Brom stunned Arsenal at the Hawthorns and before Swansea travel to Bournemouth in the evening kick-off.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to continue their recent improvement when they host Watford and struggling Hull will be desperate to spring an upset against Ronald Koeman's Everton, who still have faint hopes of gatecrashing the top four.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will play Stoke, while Sunderland host mid-table Burnley.

Finally the Premier League champions will attempt to make it four wins out of four under Craig Shakesperare, as they take on West Ham.

Saturday's 3pm kick-offs:

Crystal Palace v Watford

Everton v Hull City

Stoke City v Chelsea

​Sunderland v Burnley

West Ham United v Leicester City