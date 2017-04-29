Hull, Sunderland and Bournemouth will hope to record important wins in their attempt to remain in the Premier League, with five games taking place across the country on Saturday afternoon. Follow the latest here.

Today’s fixtures:

Southampton vs Hull – 15:00

Stoke City vs West Ham United – 15:00

Sunderland vs Bournemouth – 15:00

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – 15:00

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – 17:30

Sunderland can be relegated if they lose and Hull pick up a point

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham can pass the 40 mark with a victory today

Follow the live scores below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

This weekend’s fixtures:

Saturday

Southampton vs Hull – 15:00

Stoke City vs West Ham United – 15:00

Sunderland vs Bournemouth – 15:00

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – 15:00

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – 17:30

Sunday

Manchester United vs Swansea City – 12:00

Everton vs Chelsea – 14:05

Middlesbrough vs Manchester City – 14:05

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – 16:30

Monday

Watford vs Liverpool