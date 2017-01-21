Manchester United will hope to extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches when they take on Stoke City in one of five 3pm kick-offs, with the chance to leapfrog rivals Manchester City up for grabs. Crystal Palace take on Everton, West Ham travel to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth host Watford, while West Brom face Sunderland. Follow the latest here.

Today’s Premier League fixtures:

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Saturday

Liverpool vs Swansea City – 12:30

Bournemouth vs Watford – 15:00

Crystal Palace vs Everton – 15:00

Middlesbrough vs West Ham United – 15:00

Stoke City vs Manchester United – 15:00

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland – 15:00

Manchester City vs Tottenham – 17:30

Sunday

Southampton vs Leicester City – 12:00

Arsenal vs Burnley – 14:15

Chelsea vs Hull City – 16:30